Hayley Bieber teased Selena Gomez leather jacket with the words “wife”
Specifically in honor of the newlyweds Celine creative Director Eddie Slimane made pair of leather jackets, which silver embroidery and rhinestones withdrawn Wife and Husband.
1 Oct Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin played a magnificent wedding at the Montage hotel Palmetto Bluffs. For Haley it was a short dress Vivienne Westwood and wonderful Jimmy Choo shoes. The celebration was attended by celebrity guests (talking, walking about 200 people!), everyone congratulated Biebers and danced until morning.
One of the wedding gifts are leather jackets Celine. Their spouses developed itself Edie Slimane. A few days after the celebration of the paparazzi noticed Hayley Bieber in this jacket.
Himself Justin chose a more home-bow: t-shirt-oversized, shorts, a hat and your favorite Crocs, which cause a mixed reaction from his fans.
By the way, we noticed that Selena Gomez, girlfriend of Justin Bieber, the next day after the celebration appeared… in a leather jacket and mini!
Fans of the love triangle I can not wait reaction to the wedding of Selena Biebers, but seems limited to the “duel” jackets. 27-year-old Gomez has not reacted to the event in social networks, and is unlikely to do so.