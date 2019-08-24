Hazard scored a spectacular debut goal for real Madrid (video)
August 24, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Eden Hazard
In the framework of the pre-season real Madrid played a friendly match against the “Red bull Salzburg”.
Thanks to the only goal scored by Eden hazard in the 19th minute of the “Blancos” won the minimum victory 1:0.
Note that to recruit “real” this goal was the debut t-shirt “Royal club”.
Recall that hazard moved to the Madrid club from Chelsea for 110 million euros.
Last season, the 28-year-old has played in 52 matches in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and gave 17 assists.
Ukrainian Andrey Lunin spent the entire match on the bench of real Madrid – the place in goal was taken by compatriot Azar – Thibaut Courtois.