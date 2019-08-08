Hazard scored a spectacular debut goal for real Madrid (video)

| August 8, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

Азар забил эффектный дебютный гол за "Реал" (видео)

Eden Hazard
In the framework of the pre-season real Madrid played a friendly match against the “Red bull Salzburg”.

Thanks to the only goal scored by Eden hazard in the 19th minute of the “Blancos” won the minimum victory 1:0.

Note that to recruit “real” this goal was the debut t-shirt “Royal club”.

Recall that hazard moved to the Madrid club from Chelsea for 110 million euros.

Last season, the 28-year-old has played in 52 matches in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and gave 17 assists.

Ukrainian Andrey Lunin spent the entire match on the bench of real Madrid – the place in goal was taken by compatriot Azar – Thibaut Courtois.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.