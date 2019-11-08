HBO has unveiled a cardboard box for privacy while watching TV shows
American television network HBO has unveiled a cardboard box for privacy while watching movies and TV series, which is called The HBO Box and is intended primarily for students living in the dorms. Video describing the fixtures published on the YouTube channel of the network.
“The last word in technology of cardboard. You will be completely separated from the outside world will remain in blissful ignorance about what is happening in your room”, — is spoken in the video.
The black cardboard box with the logo of HBO is the door, the holes for the legs and for ventilation.
In selling boxes there to get it, you need to take part in the competition intended for American students. The participant is necessary under special post to Twitter to tell why he box, and put relevant hashtags. In addition to boxes, some winners will also receive a t-shirt with the logo of the IEE.