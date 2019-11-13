HBO wants to make a continuation of the cult TV series “Friends”
American TV channel HBO wants to make a sequel of the cult Comedy series of the 1990-ies “Friends”, made famous by Jennifer aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and other performers of the main roles.
If the show is revived, it will come back audience’s favorite performers.
According to the publication the Hollywood Reporter, about the possibility of restarting the project has already conducted secret negotiations, the outcome of which is unclear.
Premiere of “Friends” took place in 1994. The show, which is recognized as one of the best sitcoms in the entire history of American television, aired for ten seasons until 2004.
