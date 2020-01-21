‘He apologized and closed his eyes’: the famous singer died on stage during a performance in Florida
American folk singer David Olney died 18 Jan directly during a speech at a festival in Florida. About it writes BBC.
As told by the musicians, who had performed with him, 71-year-old singer just performed one of the songs, when interrupted, apologized to the audience, closed his eyes and never opened. At this point he was sitting on a chair.
In a statement about the death of Olney says that the death was caused by a heart attack.
“At first everyone thought that he just made a break,” said one of the witnesses.
Scott Miller, who was on stage along with Olney said that the singer tried to resuscitate, but to no avail.
“The world lost a good man, but we have the results of his work. And they inspire,” wrote Miller.
Olney was a leading representative of the music scene in Nashville (tn).
In the early 1980s he was a member of the X-Rays, and later began a solo career.
Since then, Olney has released more than 20 albums.