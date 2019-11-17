He asked one of the Quartet of teams in the final of Euro 2020 (video)
Before decided on 4 teams already secured their participation in the finals of the European championship 2020.
In the group With Germany predictable beat Belarusians in Moenchengladbach 4-0 and led the Quartet.
In the second match of the group Northern Ireland, which needed a victory, failed in Belfast to score against the Dutch, although on 32 minutes had a 100 percent chance to do it.
However, Steven Davis is not the best way to take the spot kick. The final draw of 0:0 gave the team of Ronald Koeman.
Finalist of the last world Cup, Croatia in Rijeka is not without problems beat Slovakia 3:1 and also secured a place at Euro 2020.
Another team that guaranteed exit from the group was to Austria, in Vienna, defeated the Macedonians of 2:1.
Thus, we’ve defined 16 commands, provided to itself participation in final of Euro 2020: Austria, England, Belgium, Germany, Holland, Spain, Italy, Poland, Russia, Turkey, UKRAINE, Finland, France, Czech Republic and Sweden.