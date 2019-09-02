He called it incompatible with the tanning drugs
Relax on the beach and tan is incompatible with the reception of many drugs, said doctor Victoria Savitskaya. Some medications sun exposure can cause serious disorders.
Speaking to the press, the doctor warned that almost all drugs make the skin more sensitive to the sun, and this should be remembered by anyone who takes medication and is planning a vacation somewhere on the beach. According to Savitskaya, diuretics, strong painkillers, hormonal contraceptives, antibiotics, and even some ointments and oils enhance the susceptibility of the skin to ultraviolet radiation and can cause stains on the skin, other allergic reactions, nausea.
One of the most dangerous doctor says diuretics. Some women and girls especially take drugs before a trip to the beach to look slimmer. But diuretics deprive the body of fluids, which increases the risk of failure of internal organs, muscle cramps, numbness of extremities, fainting. In addition, the loss of body fluids thickens the blood that promotes the formation of blood clots that cause heart attacks and strokes.
“Relax on the beach and tan together with most of the tetracycline antibiotics, birth control pills, antihistamines, antidepressants,” added the doctor.