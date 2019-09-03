He called the police: in Alabama, 14-year-old shot his family
On Monday night in Elkmont (al) tragedy. 14-year-old boy murdered a family of five people, shooting them with a 9-millimeter handgun, and confessed to the police.
The teen called 911 late Monday night to say that he heard the shooting upstairs in the house in Almonte. Officers found five people shot to death. One adult and two children were killed at the scene, another adult and juvenile were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.
“14-year-old caller was questioned and admitted that he shot all five members of his family”, — stated in the message of the Sheriff of Limestone.
“He is currently helping investigators to find the weapon — a pistol of calibre of 9 millimetres, which, according to him, dumped nearby.”
According to the Sheriff, the dead were the father, stepmother and brothers and sisters of a teenager. The motive is not yet clear.