“He changed…”: army buddies Prince Harry derided him for his effeminacy under the influence of…
Former army buddies Britain’s Prince Harry derided him for his effeminacy, but also expressed disappointment at what has become of the former “the guy” under the influence of his wife. The reaction of colleagues to Harry, who took part in the fighting in Afghanistan, followed after it became known that the 34-year-old Prince did not refuse to itself pleasure to visit regularly with his wife a luxury hotel and Spa Coworth Park in Ascot. Here is Prince doing a pedicure cost over $ 60 for each procedure, as well as massage for the price of 170 dollars per 80-minute session.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry come here often, leaving her baby Archie at home in Windsor with a babysitter, helpers, or taking it with you: on-site facilities include a secluded cabin, where the spouses can remain unnoticed. To stay in a hotel that costs more than $ 600. Sometimes verified experts sent to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the hotel to the house — right in their Frogmoor cottage.
The last time Harry got a pedicure last week, before a trip to Sicily, where was the so-called annual “gathering of millionaires” — Google Camp. Where His Highness made a speech about climate change — and, as they say eyewitnesses, he was performing barefoot.
“A pedicure and a massage? And he changed”, — quotes the words of former friends of the Prince edition of the Sun. “It was quite different. He was always a real guy — not too followed the clothes, liked to drink and did not care about how he looks. In the days of his military service he would have just laughed if someone asked him a pedicure… Now he preaches the salvation of the world, does not smoke or drink,” says another source.
as each new member of the human race every year adds to the atmosphere of the Earth 58.6 per ton of carbon dioxide.
See also: Family Kate Middleton was accused of trying to cash in on the birthday of Megan’s mark.
See also: Megan Markle was 38: how the Duchess is celebrating her birthday and which will receive gifts.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter