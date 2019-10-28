“He died howling, whining and screaming”: trump revealed the details of the death of the ISIS leader (photo, video)
Sunday, October 27, the President of the United States Donald trump made a televised address to the nation. Before that, he wrote on Twitter: “Just had something very important…” the American leader of the expertly created suspense, which was revealed this morning during his speech. Trump said that us special forces conducted a successful operation to eliminate the leader of the “Islamic state” Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
The President did not hesitate in expressions, described how this occurred: “I watched the operation from the situation of the headquarters, it was like a movie…”
“The leader of the IG died like a dog, driven into a deep tunnel, howling, whining and screaming… When he blew himself up, the tunnel collapsed on him and on his children, he brought with him to the light of three children. He was weak-willed animals… the Followers of al-Baghdadi behaved like frightened puppies and losers… Our special forces stormed so quickly that it’s hard to believe… thank you All, this is a great day for our country!” said trump.
The house, which was al-Baghdadi
All that was left after surgery
Al-Baghdadi was considered the number one terrorist in the world. He was responsible for tens of thousands of lives of innocent people not only in the middle East, but also in Europe and the United States. Followers of ISIS have committed terrorist acts and killed around the world for several years. Mass graves of executed was discovered in Iraq. Now you find them in Syria. Supporters of al-Baghdadi publicly killing of infidels and homosexuals. They transformed women into sexual slaves, and their children were trained as future saboteurs and executioners.
With the speech in the mosque in Mosul in 2014, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is not seen
Real name al-Baghdadi is Ibrahim Awad al-Badri. He was born in 1971 near the town of Samarra in 125 kilometers North of Baghdad. Even the relatives of Ibrahim was called a fanatic. He openly denounced all who in one way or another violated the traditions and regulations of Sharia. For some time he was preacher in Samarra. There he found the invasion of the troops of the antiterrorist coalition headed by USA to Iraq in 2003. Al-Badri appeared in the American detention camp of camp Bukka in the South of Iraq, which contained many of the commanders of “al-Qaeda”. Apparently, it was there that he was radicalized and joined the terrorist organization.
In 2010 he was called al-Baghdadi was hailed as one of the leaders of “al-Qaeda in Iraq.” Was the name of one of the factions that eventually became part of the “Islamic state”. In the fall of 2011, the United States officially announced the bounty on al-Baghdadi — $ 10 million.
5 July 2014, al-Baghdadi made a speech at a mosque in Mosul (Iraq). He announced the establishment of a Caliphate in Syria and Iraq and called on all Muslims to swear allegiance to the “Islamic state of Iraq and the Levant”. Hence the abbreviated name is ISIL. The militants of al-Baghdadi quickly captured large areas. After that, the name of the Caliphate was reduced to “Islamic state” or ISIS.
From the speech at a mosque in Mosul, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is not seen. For five years, constantly there are rumors that he killed or seriously wounded. For example, in June 2017, the Russian defense Ministry said that al-Baghdadi was killed during the bombing in raqqa, a city in Syria, which was the capital of the Islamic state. However, this information was not confirmed.
Now Donald trump with full confidence said that al-Baghdadi’s over. It is known that some time ago the Iraqi Kurds captured one of the wives of al-Baghdadi, his nephew, and wife of one of his trusted couriers. There is reason to believe that this was decisive in establishing the exact whereabouts of the leader of the IG. The American President openly hinted at this, stating that the last few weeks knew where lies the most dangerous terrorist in the world.
Trump: “I spoke Russian before surgery, said that we go. They replied: “Thanks for the warning,”
The operation was prepared under conditions of high secrecy. Trump even made no report to the Congress, although usually similar to the make known of the leaders of the congressional committees on intelligence and national security, as well as the speaker of the house of representatives. The President admits that he concealed from them information on al-Baghdadi deliberately. “Washington is like a leaky bucket! Leak with the leak. If I told the Democrats about the upcoming surgery, many of our guys would have died there, in the middle East,” said trump.
On Saturday, October 26, the American President was playing Golf. In situation staff he appeared to nine in the evening. With him the operation was observed by Vice-President Mike Pence, Advisor to the President for national security Affairs Robert O’brien, Minister of defense mark Esper, and Brigadier General mark Milly and Marcus Evans.
In the operation involved at least 70 special forces soldiers. Specifically, it was the special ops Delta and Rangers. They have deployed eight helicopters Chinook and Black Hawk to the village of Barish on the border of Syria and Turkey. Now this is not the safest place on the planet. Here is the Turkish military operation “Source of peace”. Americans in it, as you know, not participate. In the region are Turkish military, the Russian military police of the army of Bashar al-Assad, Kurdish militias self-defense. The sudden appearance of American helicopters could be perceived as interference. Fire could by any party.
Trump thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iraq helped in the operation to eliminate al-Baghdadi. American media noted that he is Russia put on the list in the first place. “I talked with the Russians before surgery, said that we go. They replied: “thanks for the warning”. Turkey did not create problems. They could start shooting on our own, but were not”, — said trump.
But the main danger for the American special forces still lurked directly in the Barish. It was “the lair of al-Baghdadi”. “We knew about the numerous tunnels, all but one have been blocked…” — said trump.
In addition, there were a lot of explosives. According to the data obtained from the Kurds, almost all in the entourage of al-Baghdadi, including women and the leader of ISIS, wore belts of shahids. But to blow up such a zone was decided in the end only himself al-Baghdadi.
The place where landed one of the helicopters of the special forces
Turkey confirms elimination of al-Baghdadi: “It’s a good day for good people”
Interestingly, the official representative of the Ministry of defense of Russia major-General Igor Konashenkov said that the Agency “was unaware of any allegedly supporting flight of American aircraft in the airspace zone of de-escalation Idlib during this operation.”
“The increase in the number of participants and countries, who allegedly participated in this “operation”, each with completely contradictory details that raise serious questions and doubts as to its reality and, especially, in the success”, — he stressed.
Konashenkov claims that on October 26 in the region of Idlib, there were no air strikes.
Turkey, on the contrary, confirms elimination of al-Baghdadi. In Ankara I emphasize the excellent coordination with the Americans before the operation. “It’s a good day for the good of the people”, — said the representative of the Ministry of defence of Turkey.
The white house issued a photograph taken in the situation headquarters in Washington during the operation. The American media compare this picture with what was done on 2 may 2011, when 44th President Barack Obama with members of the administration watched as the seals eliminate the leader of “al-Qaeda” Osama bin Laden.
The tramp watches as special forces eliminate al-Baghdadi
Obama watches as Navy seals carried out an operation to eliminate the leader of “al-Qaeda” Osama bin Laden
Trump already remembered how he then criticized the White house. The billionaire wrote on Twitter: “Stop congratulating Obama on killing of bin Laden. The seals killed bin Laden”. Trump emphasized that the achievements of the President in the elimination of one terrorist no. Now he keeps repeating: “for three years I hunted al-Baghdadi…” That is, the elimination of the leader of the IG, the President presents as a personal merit.
To trump the success of this operation is extremely important. Congress, Democrats, some Republicans criticized the President for his decision to withdraw American troops from Syria. Trump explains that the IG defeated and no longer a danger. The death of al-Baghdadi happened just in time. This is another argument in favor of the withdrawal of troops from Syria.
Opponents of such a move emphasize that the elimination of al-Baghdadi does not change anything. The IG will quickly find a replacement. The main problem is that in the middle East are still thousands of supporters of the “Islamic state”. They will certainly attempt to use the Americans to leave Syria to raise his head.
Group controlled that part of Iraq since June 2014 to December 2017.
