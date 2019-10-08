He had become impotent because of viagra: after taking drugs from a young man the month has not been an erection
In the UK 26-year-old resident of Hampshire Tind NAT (Nat Thind) was the victim of the popular reception of the stimulating potency of the medication. About it writes Daily Mail.
Doctors were forced to uncover intense penis after it for a whole month has not been an erection.
It is reported that a young man purchased at a pharmacy viagra that he used previously without any apparent complications. But this time, the erection of this electrician stubbornly held, and eventually became painful.
He faced disorder known medically called priapism. At first, doctors tried to use a variety of methods in order to remove an erection for three days, but nothing worked.
In particular, the doctors performed two unsuccessful attempts of pumping of blood from the penis with needles, didn’t work aspirin and other anticoagulants. After they had a surgery to remove excess blood from the body of the penis.
The young man claims that doctors “don’t really understand what they were doing”. He stressed that his boner itself, but it led to permanent changes.
According to the guy, the doctors during the surgery damaged the nerves of the penis, and this damage is so severe that he now faces a lifetime of impotency. The young man is no longer able to achieve the state of erection, he feels an unpleasant burning sensation, and the penis develops fibrosis.
The publication notes that it is not clear why 26-year-old boy actually took viagra, because at this age, these drugs usually do not trebuetsya, and young people to cope on their own.
