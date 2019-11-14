“He is a gift for all my suffering”: underwent 200 operations Eleonora Kondratyuk married
Sometimes rejected men find a sophisticated way of revenge for the object of adoration. The story of Eleonora Kondratyuk thundered all over the country. Journalists learned how to live now doused with acid beauty Queen.
In 1999, unknown persons doused a girl with acid. For the year before Eleanor was a fine life, she was awarded the title of “Miss charm 1998”. But the payback for their beauty and independence were 200 operations, which she suffered for 19 years.
The correspondent of “Komsomolskaya Pravda” managed to find out what is the current situation of sohinki. In 1990 Kondratyuk received chemical burns of the fourth degree, in consequence, lost sight. The girl passed by the school when she was attacked by unknown people and poured it on her face acid. The girl helped, but did not believe there was a chance at life.
The investigation began, we found out that the attacker was a fan of girls Ruben Grigoryan. He wanted her to start Dating him, but she rejected him. The man started to threaten her, and then passed to aggressive actions. Ruben hired two people Adgur Gochua and Roman Dbar, to cope with difficult and doused the girl with acid. A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Now he is free and enjoying life.
Eleanor my whole life was forced into hiding. To fully restore health, it took her 19 years. A year ago, she wrote the book “I chose life”. She talked about her life, about their feelings and perception of the world. But later, she disappeared, no one went with her. Now Eleonora is located in Czech Republic on the survey. Soon she needs to fully restore vision.
“I was forced to go abroad. And now remains the risk of vision loss. I’m in the Czech Republic in the survey. But so far the only person who can help me with vision, is Professor Reinhard from Germany. So I’m in Germany a lot of time”, – said Eleanor.
The woman also said that she met the man who became her faithful husband and friend. With him she feels safe. “My husband is a gift for all my suffering. I guess you could interpret. He was a Muscovite, a scientist, doctor of biological Sciences, geneticist. We met through common friends in Moscow. Began to communicate, and… love. Now he’s with me, helps me, supports” – shared the Sochi river.
Eleanor is looking forward with positive attitude. She believes that will be able to live like a normal person.