‘He is a good man’: trump has said he wants to meet with Zelensky in the White house
November 4, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The US President Donald trump said that he would like to meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in the White house. This he told reporters on the South lawn of his residence in Washington. About it writes BBC.
“I think that Zelensky will probably come. I’d invite him, he’s a good man,” said trump to reporters and added that he had spoken to the President of Ukraine twice.
“I would love to come to the White house, if he wants to come. I think it will happen very soon,” added the US President.
Donald trump also said that Zelensky was elected President in conditions of incredible corruption in Ukraine, which really bothers him.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Telephone conversation Zelensky and trump interested congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- The Democrats have announced a formal request of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- The U.S. state Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- An anonymous informant has stated in his complaint that the US was trying to hide the content of the conversation trump and Zelensky.
- Members of the house of representatives of Congress of 31 October approved a resolution, according to which investigation concerning the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage.