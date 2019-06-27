‘He knows really very much’: that Firtash could tell the FBI about Russia and Ukraine
The Austrian court on June 25 granted the US request for the extradition of one of the most odious Ukrainian oligarchs Dmytro Firtash. America has achieved this four years. It almost came to changes in the national legislation of Austria, but Firtash nothing helped.
The FBI is one step away from being able to get a businessman can tell a lot about the Russian influence on Ukrainian politics and shadow schemes of gas trade, writes “the Present time”.
Ukrainian oligarch Firtash is linked to Russia
Firtash came to Vienna on 21 February 2014 and since then to leave Austria, he had failed. Date of arrival is not accidental: in this fateful for Ukraine the day, when it decided the fate of the country’s future after the mass shooting of people on Maidan, Firtash participated in the meeting of the leaders of the then opposition with the former President Viktor Yanukovych.
Firtash was arrested in Vienna two weeks after the meeting at the request of the United States. FBI accuses Firtash that his men allegedly gave a bribe of $19 million for a license to develop titanium deposits in India. In the US oligarch faces up to 50 years in prison and full confiscation of assets.
Since then, the courts of Austria continued a multi-level struggle of lawyers Firtash for extradition. At some point she even went to the constitutional court of Austria. The oligarch tried to prove the unconstitutionality of the extradition agreement between Austria and the United States, but to no avail. Vienna lawyer Dmitry Firtash at that time was the former Minister of justice of Austria Dieter Bendorfer.
The name of Dmytro Firtash was involved in the leak published on the Wikileaks website, related with diplomatic mail of the us state Department. Supposedly an influential Ukrainian businessman in 2008, admitted to the American Ambassador that he is connected with Semyon Mogilevich, whom the FBI at the time was considered a “leader of leaders” Russian mob and is wanted still.
That’s business with Mogilevich Firtash, wrote extensively in the “Ukrainian truth” journalist and now member of Parliament Mustafa Nayem. In his articles describes in particular how Dmytro Firtash was co-owner of the RosUkrEnergo company, which for several years served as the gasket between Gazprom and Naftogaz in the supply of Russian fuel to Ukraine. Alleged control over companies from the Russian side was carried out personally Semyon Mogilevich, aka Sergei Schneider.
After the arrest of Mogilevich in Russia in 2008, Firtash would inherit his business and his connections with the Russian special services – this version is actively promoted in Ukraine, a blogger, an activist of the Public lustration Committee Carl Volokh.
But in addition to the gas market and Firtash have real assets in the production of titanium. It is the interest in the titanium business is the cornerstone of the US charges. In September 2018 in Armyansk in Northern Crimea there was a major accident at the plant “Crimean Titan”, which led to repeated emission of harmful substances into the atmosphere. Then the journalists found that “the Crimean Titan” belongs to Dmytro Firtash, through a series of offshore companies that allow him to control the enterprise in the Crimea to bypass European economic sanctions.
As for the impact of Firtash in Ukrainian politics, then that’s just one example. At the trial for extradition in 2015 in Vienna Dmitry Firtash said: “We have achieved what they wanted: Poroshenko – the President, Klitschko became the mayor.” Then the US request for the extradition of Firtash was rejected: the judge saw this as politically motivated, now the situation has changed.
“Strong, independent, self-sufficient player”
Sergey Shcherbina, chief editor of RBC-Ukraine in the program “Evening,” said that, in his opinion, Firtash may know about Ukrainian and Russian politicians, but also suggested that he may want to know in the FBI.
— How do you think Americans really want to hear from Dmytro Firtash? And most importantly – can you?
— I think that Americans in this case, interesting enough a lot of things, including those which relate to the peculiarities of conducting the gas business, many partners of Dmytro Firtash, participation in gas talks with the Russian authorities and other things. Firtash knows really many things about the functioning of the energy market not only in Ukraine but also in Russia and in Central Asia. In principle, I think these details can be very interesting to Americans.
Whether Firtash was so influential businessman that could influence the country’s politics, down to decisions about who can become President?
— Of course. It was one of the most influential people ever since the presidency of Viktor Yushchenko.
— What is its impact?
— The fact that the gas business in Ukraine has always been called the presidential business. This business was not possible without specific consideration of the interests of the person occupying the presidential position. This situation has developed in particular during the presidency of Viktor Yushchenko.
Firtash’s influence was strengthened by the fact that he was one of the largest suppliers of gas, he controlled chemical plants, controls still. It controls a network of regional gas companies, these are companies that are engaged in supplying gas to the population.
— In your opinion, Firtash looks like a man who fears his extradition and his fate? Are you still with him somehow familiar.
— I Firtash seen twice, both times at the Vienna court. Sorry, not this time, happened to be there. But judging by those videos that have been published including our colleagues from Radio Liberty, it is clear that experiential was a meeting for Dmitry Vasilyevich.
Some activists and bloggers claimed that Firtash is almost “the hand of the FSB”, run it. A bit comical I thought it was a statement, but still want to ask you: he controlled people by the hand of the FSB or not?
— I don’t think. Firtash is in principle a serious player. And call it manageable FSB or any other entity is an unacceptable simplification in any case.
Firtash is, of course, lost in the impact, of course, this is not the same Firtash, which was five years ago, this story was really hard. But Firtash is a strong, independent, self-sufficient player. And everyone needs to understand. This is a man who really was one of the most influential people of Ukraine.
Now he could be in the States. In this context, one should consider this story.
“All a long time ago knew who Firtash”
That oligarch Dmitry Firtash can tell American investigators about the gray schemes of work of the Russian gas industry, “Present Time,” said the partner of consulting company RusEnergy Michael Krutikhin.
— In your opinion, what are the secrets of the gas industry can Firtash to take in the US? What can he know?
— Oil and gas community in Russia has long been known that he was a participant in the fraudulent scheme, rather long in force, with the participation of members of the Board of “Gazprom”. And not only the members of the Board of “Gazprom”.
I want to remind you that led the company “RosUkrEnergo” for quite a while Konstantin Chuichenko, a KGB officer and a classmate of Dmitry Medvedev, who now is officially an assistant to Putin and the head of the control Directorate of the President. This is quite an important figure. It’s not just the FSB, this man is a descendant of the KGB, which was the nominal head of this fraudulent company “RosUkrEnergo”.
— That is, that it is fraudulent, on the market no doubt?
— Absolutely not. That is the company that bought gas from Gazprom, not directly Gazprom sold the gas to Naftogaz of Ukraine, and sold this company for some reason, it is unclear why, at low prices. And then this cowboy’s office resold the gas inside Ukraine and exported from the territory of Ukraine at inflated course prices. Where this Delta is where the price difference was – she went first to Switzerland, in the Canton of Zug, which was registered by the company “RosUkrEnergo”. And how to further manage these funds, the parties to this transaction – there is absolutely nothing.
— Imagine that suddenly, Dmitry Firtash wants to cut a deal with the investigation of the United States? Suddenly, all of this will fall on the paper. What it can have consequences?
— In principle, for Russia – no. All a long time ago knew who Chuichenko, who is Firtash, who are Gazprom’s leaders, who participated with Gazprom’s hand in the deal. There they were – now nobody again – once President Yanukovych, when it was organized. There were “Gazprombank” at the time, who sold to “Gazprom” its share in this cowboy’s office for EUR 2.4 billion.
— Are any on the market at least in some ironic vein, the misadventures of Dmitry Firtash in Austria? Or market does not touch or touches?
— A discussion. Only today I heard a comment from one of the experts on the gas market. He said, “Oh, and if he starts to talk about the machinations of members of the Board of “Gazprom” with the American retirement investment funds? Oh, then what happens”.
What did he mean by that? You know what was going on, or is it just that phrase sounded?
Partly of course, I am aware of the case. But just right to not talk about it, because that would be accusation without documentary evidence. And if we see Firtash as a witness, naming names of American justice, it could be a very very interesting process.
— In Russia – in the leadership of “Gazprom”, for example, or maybe even higher – at all worried about the fate of Firtash and his ability to get to the US?
— I think worried. But in principle the reaction if he even begins to speak, to reveal some of Gazprom-Kremlin secrets, it will be unambiguous. Everyone knew what the office – “RosUkrEnergo”, and nevertheless, Chuichenko became an adviser to the President. Then there are those who are mixed up in these machinations, they will not leave.
— If that happens and he starts talking, it will be somehow noticeable? In what publications? How can it be obvious?
— First of all, publications. Secondly, well, to call it names – so what? In Russia many revelations one does not react. You will see how many scandalous revelations of the Russian leadership – and the response was either zero or quite ugly campaign in the Russian media about the “you’re lying, it’s all Russophobia”.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Department of justice in 2017, accused the Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash in relations with the Russian mafia. 115-page court document States that Dmytro Firtash and his partner, the Hungarian Andras Knopp are high ranking members of Russian organized crime and tried to organize the international titanium racket.
- In 2014, Firtash was arrested by Austrian authorities, but was released on bail of $174 million
- In the USA he is accused of trying with the help of bribes for a total sum of $18.5 million to get permission to mine titanium in India, as well as to use College accounts and servers to transfer bribes to Indian officials. Prosecutors also noted that the case against the tycoon for the bribery of foreign officials, “Congress considers a threat to global security”.
- Titanium sponge should be supplied to the company “Boeing”, the headquarters of which is located in Chicago. Firtash profit from this transaction had to be $500 million of all charges in the US charges Firtash faces 50 years in prison and confiscation of all property.
- Business Firtash was connected with the ex-head of the campaign headquarters of U.S. President Donald trump Paul Manafort. It turns out that in 2008, Firtash was going to rebuild the hotel in new York together with Manufactum. It was about the demolition in 2007 of the famous Drake Hotel in Manhattan. The project of the construction in its place a new hotel was estimated at $850 million Firtash’s Company was going to invest $100 million However, this transaction never took place. Myself by Paul Manafort in comments to NBC said that “never had a business relationship” with Firtash.
- Note that in Ukraine, Firtash is suspected of embezzling 2.6 billion hryvnia National Bank of Ukraine and Nadra of the failed Bank.
- In 2013, as Firtash was estimated at $3,327 billion He was the owner of the Ukrainian TV channel “inter”, holding company, Group DF, 45% of RosUkrEnergo, Cherkasy plant “Azot”. He also has assets in the chemical industry and the energy infrastructure. In addition to Ukraine, the businessman owns companies in Austria, Hungary, Germany, Italy, Cyprus, Tajikistan, Switzerland, Estonia.
- On June 25, the Supreme court of Austria authorized the extradition of notorious Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash in the USA.