He needs to apologize: Loboda revealed the truth about the scandal Lazarev (video)
Popular singer Svetlana Loboda gave an interview to Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak in her project “Caution, Sobchak”, which has answered many questions and talked on the forbidden subjects. For the first time the star has commented on the scandal with Sergey Lazarev when they exchanged insults, not dividing the scene in rehearsal MUZ.TV.
After the altercation Svetlana ceased to follow the life of a colleague in social networks and unsubscribed from his Instagram. Loboda considers that Lazarev should apologize.
“When he apologizes, we will again communicate. I respect this man. He is a good guy. I think, in this day, it’s just something did not work out, he looks a little lost,” suggested Svetlana. She says that he does not understand why there was a scandal.
“I can’t answer for him. I can’t answer for what he had with the mood, why in this day something happened,”said Loboda.
Recall, on the show MUSIC. TV Lazarev could not show your number, and Loboda staged a mini-concert.
Also in an interview with Sobchak Loboda spoke about love for the Till Lindemann, but was unable to answer the question about where her homeland. “What the hell difference”, — said Svetlana.
In turn, Sobchak complained that during her pregnancy her hair fell out and crumbled teeth.
