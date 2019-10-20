He paid the price for being lazy: in China killers “resold” each other order, and in the end everything turned out…
In China, in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous region the businessman ordered the killing of a competitor, paying a hit man two million yuan (about 7 million). This publication reports the Shanghaiist.
But then everything went according to plan.
The assassin order did not perform. The killer just left yourself half the amount, and the murder was transferred to another Hitman, paying him the other half. The second killer has used the same scheme — gave the order to the third, third — fourth, fourth — fifth.
The publication notes that last the killer got “only” 100 thousand yuan (about 354 thousand UAH). For such a “small” payment to kill a businessman, he didn’t want to. Instead, come up with a cunning plan. The killer said the victim and offered to fake his death.
He agreed and after staging for some time secretly moved from Guangxi to Shanghai.
When the businessman came back, he decided to find out who actually ordered the hit on him. But I couldn’t and called the police. There he at first did not believe, but the investigation began. Soon the guards found all six involved in this case.
The trial of six defendants in the case took place on October 17, defendants received various prison terms. The customer and the five killers sentenced to various prison terms ranging from 2 years and 8 months to 5 years.
