He released the teaser of the third season of “the Wild West”
Company HBO has unveiled a teaser of the third season of the sci-Fi series “Westworld” (Westworld).
This time the action will unfold behind the walls of the parks. The plot of the new season has not yet been disclosed, however, judging by the trailer, the important role it will play some company of Incite, which tells its founder Liam Dempsey — the elder (the character of Jefferson Mays).
The world is confusing, complicated and messy. But life doesn’t have to be. But the future will control you, and we know you. Incite another
reads the teaser.
This season, one of the main characters will play the actor Aaron Paul, known to viewers of the TV series “breaking bad” (Breaking Bad). The cast is also joined by the famous French actor Vincent Cassel — he in the new season of the show will play a negative character. Played in the first two seasons, Evan Rachel wood, Tandy Newton and Jeffrey Wright will also appear on the screens.
Premiere of the third season will take place in the first half of 2020.
Recall that the first season of “the Wild West”, which is based on the eponymous 1973 film Michael Crichton, was released in 2016. He was warmly received by critics and was awarded the prestigious television awards, including an Emmy award.