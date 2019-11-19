“He showed a flabby balls”: 67-year-old Allegrova surprised the audience with too much cleavage (video)
In early November, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, took place the last concert dedicated to the anniversary of producer and musician Igor Krutoy, which the people’s artist of the USSR Sofia Rotaru suddenly called his “dear friend”, congratulating him on the anniversary.
About it writes portal Super.
The event appeared Alsu, Nikolay Baskov, Intars Busulis, Jasmine and other stars.
“This evening most of all has forced to speak about itself Irina Allegrova. 67-year-old “Empress” came on the scene with a deep neckline for the eyes could not tear off the male half of the audience”, — says the article.
According to the published in Instagram video of the singer on stage for the 67-year-old singer came out in an elegant dress in sequin sapphire blue with an extremely plunging neckline, decorated with pebbles.
“A table for two and two candles… Exactly the same everything as the first time…” (I. Krutoy, Igor Nikolaev) Creative evening of Igor Krutoy. Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Hotel”, signed post.
Part of followers of the singer shared the admiration for appearance and songs idol: “Irina, that’s really the thing. A table for two can listen to forever, romantic and beautiful. Waiting for new duets with the Maestro,” “When I was young, then a young adult now! Will soon begin to grow old. And Irina Allegrova since then haven’t changed!!! How?”
At the same time part of the audience is not entirely approvingly reacted to the attempt of the singer to demonstrate the charm — after all, even Alla Pugacheva, who’s three years older, does not allow himself such. Not to mention the “shy” Sofia Rotaru.
“Think about the neckline of the dress. And ugly is an understatement. Such a gorgeous woman singer, I love all your songs, Why at this age to be naked?! Indecent”, “All there with bare Breasts”, “Dumped flabby balls”, “You are the last time only this dress stand”, “Indecent Breasts is visible,” write commentators.
View this post in Instagram
Whatever it was, all, of course, will judge the scene.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Irina Allegrova became the heroine of archival video that showed Lolita. Besides them in the video filmed Philipp Kirkorov, Vladimir Vinokur, Lev Leshchenko, Natasha Koroleva and Angelika Varum. All young, all flying in the airplane, whiling away the time over a casual game of cards for money. Stars smoke on Board, in the hands of Lolita visible joint.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter