He squeezed his wife’s hand, just who bore him 4 children. But after a moment he said goodbye to her forever
The story of this couple started out like a fairy tale. Erik Morales met Carlos. They loved each other at first sight, despite the fact that she didn’t know a word of Spanish and he spoke no English.
A little later the couple decided to seal their Union in Holy matrimony, dreaming as soon as possible to parents.
But all is not so simple.
Erica had to experience one miscarriage, pain, suffering and frustration that accompany unsuccessful attempts to get pregnant. However, not losing hope, the couple finally achieves success.
At the first ultrasound, Eric and Carlos to get the stunning news: in the womb of the mother is beating not one, but four hearts! Difficult to describe, as they thanked God for this gift. Arriving home, enthusiastic parents immediately began to pick up the kids names. The boy decided to call Carlos, in honor of his father, and two girls — Paisley and trace. The name of the last baby never came to mind. To pick up his wife decided after the birth.
The first bout Erica began after seven months of pregnancy. Excitedly, almost in a panic, she wrote to her husband the message, after which Carlos dropped everything and rushed to the hospital.
While the doctors did a cesarean section, happy father in the hallway patiently waiting for their four kids into the light.
The operation was successful and doctors have allowed Carlos to go to the house for their favorite.
Seeing his wife, he firmly, but gently squeezed her hand, silently giving thanks for what happened to them the miracle. Exhausted she gradually woke up from the anesthesia. But suddenly everything went wrong.
The instrument squealed like crazy, forcing doctors and nurses to hurry into the chamber. Carlos asked to pick up the kids and immediately leave.
Eric died from loss of blood. Doctors one after the other was explaining something to Carlos, but he, stunned by the pain, could not hear. “How…? She just smiled at me, and now she’s dead…
Only that she was alive, now she’s gone,” — later recalled Carlos.
This moment was supposed to be the happiest in their lives.
But unfortunately, fate controls the lives, never asking our opinion.
For the sake of his wife and four children, Carlos decides not to despair and never give up. “Children will speak two languages and going to College,” he writes in his farewell message to Erica.
A young father calls the three children exactly as they planned: Carlos, Paisley and trace.
The name of the fourth girl, which a few months ago, parents could not come up, crept now by itself. Erica. In honor of the mother.
An incredible story of pure love. For these four kids Carlos will forever remain a single parent. But his mother, who gave them life, children will never forget. Please share this story if it touched your heart!