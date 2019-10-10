“He used the strongest language possible”: the trump reacted to the press-marathon…
The President of the United States Donald trump is not left without attention of the press marathon President Vladimir Zelensky, during which he asked a lot of questions on the “Ukrainedate”.
In his Twitter, he once again called the fake American media is “related” to the Democrats and said that Zelensky once again confirmed that the us leader “had no pressure and didn’t do anything wrong”.
“He used the strongest language possible. This should put an end to this Scam Democrats” — wrote trump.
Recall that Democrats accuse trump of undermining national interests and the attempt to put pressure on a sovereign head of state Vladimir Zelensky — with the purpose of obtaining personal political gain. The President of the United States in the course of the conversation, the transcript published by the White house, made it clear Zelensky, which is extremely interested in the resumption of the investigation the Prosecutor General of Ukraine activities of the oil and gas company Burisma, the composition of the Board of Directors where for five years was a member of hunter Biden, son of the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden.
