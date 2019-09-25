“He wants to be a kitty”: Loboda told Sobchak about the love of Lindemann (video)
Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, which has repeatedly attributed the novel with the soloist of the Rammstein Till Lindemann, admitted the tender feelings for the German musician.
About it it is told in the new issue of “Beware Sobchak”.
“You said earlier that you can’t talk about till, because you have a contract. With whom the contract? You said it like you’re in some kind of slavery”, — said Sobchak.
“I’m not enslaved, I’m in love”, — explained Loboda. “Ask me, “What do you think about the till?”” — she asked. “What do you think about the till?” — succumbed to the entreaties Loboda Sobchak. “He uh… tion,” — said the singer.
“When on your way to meet people, which you can bend, you can be a little kitty and you want it to be”, — she described her feelings.
Svetlana sure that this feeling for a long life. “As Vysotsky”, — she remembered the bard Russian novel with Marina Vlady.
“When a person lives in a different country, you meet and he flew away — and you feel great, doing work, and then he came again and again, love” — explained Loboda.
Earlier, Lindeman commented on the alleged affair with Quinoa.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter