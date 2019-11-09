He worked more 100 hours a week: in South Carolina, the restaurant Manager did the African American slave
White the Manager of a cafe in South Carolina, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the slavery of the black worker with mental retardation. Convicted for five years, forced the victim to work over 100 hours a week for free, and often beaten his belt, writes USA Today, citing a Department of justice.
One night, Bobby Paul Edwards, Manager of J & J Cafeteria in Conway, South Carolina, “lowered the metal tongs into the hot oil and burned the victim’s neck” because he was unable to cook the fried chicken.
Edwards “yelled at the victim and used racial slurs to humiliate him,” said the Department of justice during sentencing.
In addition to the prison term Edwards must pay the employee John Christopher Smith more than $ 500 000 as compensation for damages, including $ 272 000 dollars as payment, which he never received.
The hard life of the Smith ended in 2014, when the mother-in-law the waitress notified the authorities about the abuse.
“It is almost impossible to imagine that the cases of forced labour continued in this country and to this day,” said assistant attorney General Eric Dreiband from the civil rights Division.
Bobby Paul Edwards of Conway, pleaded guilty to one case of forced labour.
Prosecutors say that Smith, who, as they say, there is a “slight cognitive impairment”, began working at café J & J as a dishwasher in 1990 at the age of 12 years.
Smith, who is now past forty, in the end, I left school and got a paid job for a full working day in the cafe, which belonged to a large family of Edwards.
That all changed around 2009, when Edwards took over the management of the restaurant and just stopped paying Smith, who had earlier been allocated a small room at the back of the restaurant.
Within five years, according to court documents, Smith, who eventually became a chef, had to work more than 100 hours from 6 to 23 hours. From Monday to Saturday, and from 6 to 14 hours on Sunday — seven days a week without charge.
According to court documents, Edwards used “violence, threats, verbal abuse and threats to leave (Smith’s) in prison,” to get him to continue to work at J & J.
Sometimes Edwards beat Smith with a belt or kitchen items such as pots.
In 2015, after the arrest of Edwards, Smith told me that she had been physically abused for many years.
“He beat me with belts and all that,” said Smith.
Smith said that he wants Edward went to prison “and I want to be there when he will go there”.