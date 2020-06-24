Head coach and leader of the defence, Fiorentina disqualified for blasphemy
June 24, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Giuseppe Acini
During yesterday’s match of the 27th round of Serie A against Brescia (1:1) coach “Fiorentina” Giuseppe Acini and team defender Martin Caceres was removed from the field.
33-year-old player of the national team of Uruguay has received a red card for rough play, but leaving the field said “the blasphemous phrase,” according to Football Italia.
The Italian specialist has been deleted “talk offensive”.
In the end, coach ACF Fiorentina suspended for one match of the Italian championship, Caceres will miss the same two games.
Fiorentina occupies the 13th place in Serie A. In the next round the team will play Acini fighting for “scudetto”, “Lazio”.