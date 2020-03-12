Head coach of “Arsenal” became infected with the coronavirus
Head coach of “Arsenal” Mikel Arteta was infected with coronavirus.
According to BBC, 27 February, Arsenal took Olympiakos in the match of Europa League. The owner of the Greek team, Evangelos Marinakis then met with a few “gunners”, and after a while it became known that he had coronavirus disease COVID-19.
The Arsenal players, met with Marination, isolated themselves, and the English Premier League because of this canceled the Arsenal match with “Teams”.
The test for the coronavirus passed and the 37-year-old Arteta, it was positive. “It was really disappointing, but I passed the test due to poor health. I will return to work as soon as I can,” he said.
The gunners have closed the training ground and the club staff who had recent contact with Artecoll must also isolate themselves. It concerns “a significant number of people, including full first team squad”.
The leadership of the Premier League will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the tournament.