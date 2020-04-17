Head coach of “Barcelona” criticized the plan for La Liga’s resumption of the championship
Kike Satin
Head coach of “Barcelona” kike of Setian questioned the prospect of resuming the matches of the Spanish championship in the foreseeable future.
According to leaked media Protocol, the leadership of La Liga intends to isolate the players and coaching staff in the quarantine and to conduct regular tests for the coronavirus before matches.
“Everyone wants to be ready when the resume matches. But this will not happen until the health authorities do not guarantee that there will be problems”, – quotes Selena AS.
“I read the Protocol and I don’t know if it can be done in the form in which it is written. I think he’s outside. It is very difficult to implement from a logistical point of view,” – said the coach of “Barcelona”.
Recall that La Liga to resume matches presumably is considering three dates: 28 may, 6 June and 28 June.
A forced pause in the championship of the pandemic coronavirus, “blaugranas” went to first place in the La Liga, ahead of real Madrid by two points.