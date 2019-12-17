Head coach of “Barcelona” had a parallel incident with Zozulya tomorrow’s match against real Madrid
Ernesto Valverde
The main Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde ahead of the postponed match of the 10th round of La Liga against real Madrid, commented on the incident with Ukrainian striker Albacete Zozulya in the match of the 20th round of the Spanish Segunda, with Rayo Vallecano.
“Yes, I know what happened (with Zozulya – approx. LB.ua). Not going to spend any Parallels with the match against real Madrid. People are free to Express their opinions on the field, is respected respect for all. We ask about it. I don’t know what will happen tomorrow. Football should be something that defines people rather than divides us,” Valverde was quoted by Marca.
Recall that in the first half of the match Rayo Vallecano – Albacete fans of the hosts began shouting insults at the Ukrainian striker.
In particular, the fans chanted: “cuckoo, you’re a Nazi”. Because of the incident, the chief referee stopped the match.
During the break, the players Albacete decided not to continue.