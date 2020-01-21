Head coach of “Barcelona” sensationally declared his desire to return to the club legend
Andres Iniesta
Head coach of “Barcelona” kike of Setian said that he wants to return to club legend Andres Iniesta.
“Which club legend would you like to return? Iniesta. Although he has not yet retired, maybe we will be able to return it”, – quotes Setana Sport.es.
We will remind, “Barcelona” is held the first match under the leadership of Selena and beat “Granada” (1:0).
35-year-old Iniesta currently defends the colors of the Japanese “Vissel Kobe”, competing in the J. League.