Head coach of “Dynamo” in tears after the winning goal Buyalsky (video)
September 20, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Alex Mickle
At the 84th minute of the match group stage of the Europa League between “Dynamo” and “Malmo”, Vitaliy buialskyi after a splendid passage and transmission of Vladimir Shepelev scored a goal, which was the only one in the match.
After the decisive goals for his team Kiev coach Alexei Mikhailichenko has not managed to contain their emotions and wept.
Mickle can understand – up to this match series without a win Dynamo consisted of 6 bouts.
Recall, Kiev held the first match in the European Cup under the guidance of Mickle 15 years later.
The reaction Mickle at the climax of the game – on the website of the official broadcaster of the Europa League.