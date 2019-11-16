Head coach of “inter” has received a threatening letter and a bullet
Antonio Conte
The head coach Milan “inter” Antonio Conte received an anonymous letter with a series of threats and a bullet, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
After this incident, the police launched an investigation and has provided 50 years of specialist protection at his home and training base of the club.
Previously, fans of Juventus have expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that former coach Conte was headed by their chief enemy.
The newspaper notes that sending bullets in the mail is a traditional method of intimidation in Italy, before he was subjected to a number of local politicians.
After 12 rounds of Serie A “inter” lags behind the leading Juventus 1 point.
Recall that only the last day of may who led the “Nerazzurri” Conte has already rewritten the club record inter.