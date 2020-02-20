Head coach of “Leipzig” set a record Champions League
February 20, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Julian Of Nielsen
On the eve of RB Leipzig away defeated Tottenham (1:0) in the first match of 1/8 finals of the Champions League.
Thus, the head coach of the bulls the away Nielsen set a record for the tournament – the German specialist became the youngest coach ever, who won the match of the playoffs of the most prestigious club competition.
At the time of the game Julian “knocked” for 32 years and 211.
It is noteworthy that when the head coach of Tottenham Jose Mourinho won with Porto his first Champions League Nagelsen was only 16 years old.