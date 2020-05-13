Head coach of “Liverpool” chose the best between Messi and Ronaldo
Jurgen Klopp
Head coach of “Liverpool” Jurgen Klopp answered the question of who is best in tandem with Lionel Messi – Cristiano Ronaldo.
“For me the best Messi. But I respect Ronaldo. We played against both, and against each of them almost impossible to defend. If you could create the perfect player, he’d be tall with Ronaldo, could also jump high and run quickly. And the attitude of Cristiano to business is simply amazing – he is a true professional.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
But on the other hand, there is a little Messi, which makes everything so simple and easy. So Leo and I like a little more. But also Cristiano is an incredible player,” – said the expert in an interview with the Youtube channel Freekickerz.
Recall that Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the “Golden ball”. The Argentine such awards for one more.
Over the last 12 years, this “sweet couple” have managed to dilute the vote for the best player in the world only Croatian footballer of real Madrid Luka Modric after the 2018 world Cup.