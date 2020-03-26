Head of the medical services of Barcelona was infected with coronavirus
Ramon Canal
Head of the medical services of Barcelona Ramon Canal passed test positive for coronavirus COVID-19, reports sport.es.
In addition, the virus also affected medical representative handball team of the Catalan club Josep Antoni Guterres.
Both medical attendants remain in hospital to cope with the consequences of a pandemic, said the press service of the club.
To date, no cases of human infection with pandemic COVID-19 in the structure of “Barcelona” was not known . His athletes and staff are quarantined.
Earlier COVID-19 was detected in the scout club Andre Curie, arrange transfers of Neymar and Arthur. But Curie is working on the South American continent.