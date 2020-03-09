Head of Treasury told about problems with salaries of physicians
The state Treasury service recognizes that the difficulties with timely payment of salaries to physicians occur each year. In an interview with UBR.ua said the head of the Department Tatiana slyuzov.
According to her, 2019, and 2018 were delays in payment of salaries to physicians. Medical subvention expects the Ministry of health and the Ministry of Finance implementeret these projections in the law on the state budget.
“I confirm that in the past, and 2018 in some areas did not have enough money. But I want to say the following: if a subsidy – medical and educational – remain unused in the previous year, then goes to this. Another question, how it is used. Because you can not only pay wages, but also, if there is no debt, to pursue other charges. Need proper planning,” – said the head of the GCS.
Will there be problems with the payment of salaries this year, in the Treasury don’t know. But ensure that will perform all the prescribed budget and schedule procedure.