Head with his half of the field: England scored an incredible goal (video)
Leading British media admire the wonder goal, which was scored in the match of the regional League. In the 62nd minute of the match between the “United of Manchester” and “Basford United” in the framework of the Northern Premier League, footballer of the away team scored with a header… from his half of the field (recall that the distance from the goal line to the Central circle is 52.5 meters!).
When the score was 1:1 player Manchester performed a cast from his penalty area into the opponents ‘ half. The Polish defender of “Basford” Stephen Galinsky (pictured) played the lead and headed the ball back toward the penalty “United of Manchester”. Stefan was lucky the rebound hit the turf the ball was so strong that it disoriented the goalkeeper of the opponent and flew through it. In the end, Galinsky goal was for his team winning (“Basford” won — 3:1), and the Stephen made a celebrity.
“Sometimes you just need to attach the head. Their goalie far out, so it was my job, right? And it’s the biggest leap I have made in this season!”, — said the goal of the 25-year-old Stephen Galinsky, in his time played for the Polish national team U18.
Photo of FC “Basford United”
