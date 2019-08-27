Health Canada is closely monitoring the situation with vaping, especially after the case of the USA (PHOTO)

Loading...

The health authorities of Illinois reported that the patient for some time Smoking electronic cigarettes, has died in hospital following a serious respiratory disease.

Department of public health of Illinois is not named nor sex, nor age, nor even the way the patient died. The information came at the time when the Centers for control and prevention of diseases USA (CCU; CDC) analyzed data on 193 cases of severe lung disease in 22 States. In all cases, as stated by the representatives of the CCU, patients were informed about Smoking electronic cigarettes, so-called “vaping”.

Earlier this summer seventeen-year-old Tristan of Sofield (Tryston Zohfeld) from Aledo, Texas, spent ten days on life support after his lungs began to fail.

“I just felt my heart pounding a hundred miles an hour,” said Sofield.

Otherwise the boy was healthy, although he claimed that he started vaping a few years ago when I was in eighth grade.

“I think the day when he did the intubation, was probably the worst day of my life, – recalls his father Sofield Matt. They did an x-ray and his lungs were like in the smoke”.

The press service of the Ministry of health of Canada stated that they have no confirmed cases of such diseases associated with vaping, but it is continuously monitored.

“The head of the public health Agency of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam, addressed to his provincial and territorial colleagues to any such incidents relating to vaping, it was reported at the Federal level as quickly as possible”,-said the representative of the Ministry of health Canada in an email statement to Global News.

According to David Hammond, a researcher in public health at the University of Waterloo, the majority of health risks associated with vaping are associated with long-term chronic use. Hammond believes that the outbreak in the United States, probably associated with contaminated products.

“There is an assumption that (some patients), perhaps smoked THC, but when using added foreign substances, for example fungicides, are in the process of vaping can identify highly toxic chemicals.”

In the NBI reported that work is being done jointly with the health departments of the States in terms of exchange of information on analysis of patients and products for the electronic cigarette on the possible presence of foreign substances.

The health Canada reported that in the period from January 2015 to August 2019 received 14 case reports of adverse health effects associated with the use of e-cigarettes.

1. One case of difficult breathing

2. One case of high pressure

3. One case of stroke and other complications

4. Four cases of irritation or allergic reaction

5. Seven case concerning other health problems such as burning sensation in the mouth, dizziness, and lung problems