Health insurance in the United States: what to do now to save on medical services in 2020
November 1, 2019 will begin open enrollment on the health plan 2020. Within six months the Americans will be able for the first time or re-register or change the insurance plan on the health exchange (Health Insurance Marketplace).
According to experts in the field of health, while the cost of health insurance at the workplace is reduced, the premiums remain a burden for many working Americans. Therefore, experts recommend that employed US residents to review their insurance plans during an open period to make sure they do not miss opportunities to save money, writes New York Times.
Employees themselves have to take the time to review insurance plans, said Tracy watts, senior partner and national leader for health care policy at the firm Mercer.
“They need to do their homework,” said watts.
A study conducted by the Kaiser family Foundation showed that the average annual cost of insurance for a family increased by 5% in 2019 and nearly 21 000 dollars, while workers pay 6 015 USD, and the rest compensate employers. The survey involved more than 2,000 large and small employers.
And the national business group on health, which conducts a survey of large employers, expects that next year the total cost of health benefits will grow by 5%.
The value also has a deductible that employees must pay for their own care before the insurance will cover it. According to Fund, the average size of a single franchise is now 1655 dollars, which is twice more than 10 years ago.
Large employers say they are expanding their health insurance plans outside of the plans with a high deductible. Only a quarter of employers surveyed (compared to 39% in 2018) said that next year will offer employees only plans with a high deductible.
Employers said that usually add plan “preferred provider,” or P. P. O., which allows employees to seek help from doctors in the network at a lower cost. Such plans often have higher premiums, but lower deductibles.
What can employees do to manage your expenses?
Watts said that the staff should compare the plans offered by their employer, and to perform the calculation: from the total annual insurance cost you must subtract any payments the employer to obtain the basic cost of each plan.
“People are often afraid of large payments for the franchise, she said. But plans with a high deductible usually have lower premiums and may be accompanied by the employer contribution — often at special tax-free savings account for health care. This can make them less expensive than O. P. P.”
Employers often transfer employees ‘ contributions to of a health savings account or H. S. A. related to plans with a high deductible. Workers can use the money if they need it, or to save them if they do not. The balance of the account becomes and remains an employee even if he or she changes jobs.
But choosing a higher deductible and rates may be risky if the family does not have enough funds to cover the deductible and pay for treatment or care, if necessary.
“It’s not always so simple,” says Matthew ray, assistant Director of the program Fund Kaiser in the healthcare market.
The problem is that some medical needs are unpredictable.
“No one is saying: I expect to get cancer in the next year,” said Caitlin Donovan, press Secretary of the Fund for the protection of patients, the nonprofit group that helps people with serious diseases.
However, according to Donovan, the staff should at least try to assess what, in their opinion, they will spend the money, before choosing a plan. For example, take into account prescription medications that they take regularly, or procedure they plan to undergo.
“Work with what you know,” she said.
Check whether your plan continues to cover your specific prescriptions, and whether your doctor and hospital in your covered network (where the costs are lower) for the coming year. Call them to confirm it.
“Online directories are known for their inaccuracy,” notes Donovan.
In addition, if you are married, consider whether the health plan of the spouse cost less, she advises.
If you choose a plan with a high deductible, try to put more money into the H. S. A. If you’re not using it, you can keep the money and invest them in the future. The money in the H. S. A. can be used to pay for the treatment and care of children, even if they are covered by another medical insurance plan.
At least, it would be nice to invest the money you save on insurance premiums, in order to switch to a plan with a high deductible, the expert recommends.
Another option for saving money: many employers will offer a premium discount, or make extra money in a savings account, if workers agree to the examination or a health check. The idea is that identifying such factors as Smoking or high blood sugar levels can help prevent health problems that are more serious and costly to treat.
Here are some questions and answers about insurance coverages for the year 2020:
- Can I save money by using virtual visits to the doctor?
Employers often offer their employees treatment from doctors who are in a different place, using technologies including video chats in real-time and remote monitoring using mobile applications.
The cost depends on the details of your medical plan. According to watts, as a rule, the man with the plan with a high deductible is paying 40 to 50 dollars per visit to the virtual doctor, compared with 70 dollars when visiting the outpatient clinics and about 140 dollars when you visit your primary care physician.
- How much can I contribute to a health savings account in 2020?
The maximum contribution for next year is 3550 dollars for individuals and 7100 dollars for family coverage. (People age 55 and older can make additional $ 1,000). To qualify for the H. S. A. in 2020, the plan must provide for at least $ 1400 per person and $ 2,800 per family.
Some employers offer to save on health care costs with flexible spending accounts. F. S. A. allows employees to set aside money from your paycheck before taxes to pay for health care costs that are not covered by their insurance. These accounts have lower contribution limits ($2,700 for 2019; the internal revenue Service has not yet passed the limit for 2020), they cannot be transferred from one employer to another and limit the amount of money that can be transferred from one year to the next. A household with an income of $ 59 000 would save about $ 1,000 a year, selecting the full amount of the contribution F. S. A. in the year 2019.
As H. S. A. and F. S. A. can be used for a wide range of costs related to health — details in I. R. S. publication 969.
- What should I do if I have no medical insurance from an employer?
Federal health insurance markets and markets States, created by the affordable care Act maintenance, continue to sell health plans to people without insurance coverage in the workplace. Obamacare exchanges offer insurance (often with subsidies to cover the cost of) 11 million customers.
The Federal web site HealthCare.gov reports that enrollment in 2020 needs to begin on 1 November and will run until December 15. Some States have their own trading platform, and extend, for example, until January 15.
The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees HealthCare.gov said that the trial in the affordable care Act the service wasn’t supposed to affect open enrollment this year. The law on affordable care goes through Federal court, which questioned the long-term fate of Obamacare. But it is unlikely the trial will affect politics next year, said the representative of the Fund Kaiser.