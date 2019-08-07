Health it is important that the neighbourhood house had a lot of trees
A new study has shown that trees, not the other green vegetation have a significant impact on people’s health.
Australian scientists from the University beach Park published in the journal JAMA Network Open article which claim that the presence of trees adjacent to the housing of the people is of great importance for their body and health. The researchers concluded: for the inhabitants of the cities useful trees – green lawns, for example, don’t give such health benefits.
Six years, scientists observed the health of more than 46 thousand people over the age of 45 from three Australian cities -Sydney, Newcastle and win entertainment centre. While experts have collected information about what types of green space were located in the neighborhood with housing subjects (considered the radius of 1.6 kilometers). As a result, the authors came to the conclusion that the type of green space in the city is important when we are talking about improving the health of its residents.
In particular, it was found that the most useful thing to live near a large number of trees.
“If more than a third of the space adjacent to the house is the trees, the risk of chronic stress in humans was reduced by 31% compared to a situation where trees close to houses is not enough. The rustle and the scent of the leaves help to distract from problems, to relax, relieve anxiety. A large number of trees near the house reduces the risk of poor health in General,” stated the scientists.
In turn, the abundance of green lawns and lawns, according to the report on the study, has similar effects.