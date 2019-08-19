Health mouth: what are the mistakes we make and demolish your teeth?
Bad habits
It’s not as much alcohol and Smoking (though they also negatively affect the health of teeth), and that in scientific language is called parafunctions. That is, such actions, in which the teeth used not intended. For example, you can chew on the handle and not notice it, constantly spit, teeth to open the cap, chew sunflower seeds and so on. All this bad habits that ruin your teeth or violates bite.
Mismatched pasta
Very often, this mistake leads to dire consequences with teeth. In childhood it is better not to use toothpaste with high fluoride. The same applies to people who live in regions where it is sufficient in the water. From the excess of this component, the enamel can weaken or spots appear on the teeth. Ideally, pasta should choose the attending dentist based on your needs.
Incorrect cleaning
Insufficiently and incorrectly led brush the teeth back and forth. The ideal is to attend the lesson of hygiene, which experts will tell about the proper oral hygiene. Such knowledge must be passed from generation to generation.
A regular brush and just
You cannot use just the regular brush during brushing. In this process it is necessary to apply modern means of hygiene, for example floss, electric toothbrush, irrigators. It is advisable to coordinate with your doctor. After all, when bridge replacement is necessary to apply superflous, that is a special kind of thread that helps to eliminate the remnants of food under the prosthesis. Do not forget about professional cleaning at the dentist, which should be carried out one to two times per year.
Constant stress
Regular tension and stress can have a negative impact on the condition of the teeth including. This leads to bruxism and clancarty, that is the night grinding and involuntary compression of the teeth during times of stress. Why is it dangerous? Overload just maxillofacial unit, the appearance of cracks and wedge-shaped defects at the tooth neck.
Too much mouthwash
Not overly carried away with this drug. Because of their frequent use in the oral cavity will be a trace of healthy natural flora, which includes non-pathogenic microbes. They are needed for protection against pathogens. If you destroy the good, the bad will grow in the oral cavity is much faster, and the teeth will crumble.
Sodas
This is not the best choice of beverage for the teeth. Their health will be detrimental for them. Due to the high acidity can break down the hard tissue of teeth.
To ignore the loss of a tooth
Very often those who have lost a tooth, thinks it should be and not pay attention to it. But just to go, leaving the issue to chance, wrong. Because eventually begin to suffer and other teeth. Some will bend, others to move. As a result, the development of caries, then it is possible to delete generally all teeth.
Wisdom teeth
It is impossible to ignore the problem of wisdom teeth that are not inflamed and not bother. Such a tooth can also lead to problems in the oral cavity. It can be stuck on food that will rot, causing you to lose the next, the seventh tooth.
Not to change the seals
It is impossible to think that if you put the seal it once and for all. Every four to five years they need to be changed, even if the tooth does not bother. Perhaps in this case, the development of secondary caries, which can develop under the filling. Therefore, timely assistance, contact the dentist.
Medikforum