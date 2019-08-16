Healthy and successful: how to prepare your child for the new school year
New school year opens up for children a lot of opportunities. This is a great chance to meet old friends, make new friends and get good grades for their efforts. And while the students are busy studying, parents can actively encourage it to ensure the health and well-being of their children.
In big children’s collective lurks a lot of dangers to health — germs can spread quickly on your hands after sneezing, coughing, or touching eyes.
Here are some basic tips that must be followed to keep children healthy.
1. The annual medical examination. According to the National institutes of health (NIH), children of school age should visit the doctor at least once a year. During your annual checkup your pediatrician can detect health problems before a child will feel bad, and eliminate them that will allow the child to stay healthy during the school year. Your pediatrician can also give you tips on how to maintain the health of the child.
2. Vaccinations. Vaccines can prevent many diseases and are not dangerous for children, according to the Centers for control and prevention of diseases. Follow the advice of your pediatrician regularly and do the necessary vaccinations your child, including seasonal vaccines like the flu shot.
3. Hand wash. According to the National institutes of health, washing hands is one of the most important ways to reduce the spread of germs. Children should wash hands thoroughly with running water before eating and water games, after touching animals, playing outdoors or in sand, and after using the toilet.
4. A healthy way of life. A lifestyle that includes regular exercise, enough sleep and proper nutrition can strengthen the immune system of the child. Make sure your kids eat enough fruits, vegetables and whole grains and avoid saturated fats. Also, add physical activity into the daily routine of children and set a reasonable bedtime.
The material is prepared in partnership with Fidelis Care.
