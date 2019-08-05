Healthy lifestyle – huge savings in money
Healthy lifestyle (HLS) helps people to save their money, say scientists. According to them, many simply afraid to go to HLS because of the fact that they consider it more costly.
Experts have proven that a healthy lifestyle does not mean to spend huge amounts of money on some expensive purchases for this.
First of all, say scientists and doctors, a healthy lifestyle involves withdrawal from nicotine and alcohol. If you count spending on daily purchase of cigarettes for a year will get a pretty impressive amount. But if every weekend to buy alcohol, then this amount can increase significantly.
People who adhere to a healthy lifestyle, are less trips to doctors. If a person is playing sports considered a pleasure expensive, why not think about how much money he spends on visits to the doctor due to occasional health problems. Because we all know that health is undermined by it bad habits and unwillingness to exercise.
And finally, the third reason to go to HLS – a considerable saving of expenditure on food. A healthy person, in contrast to his lazy friend will not be in “haste” to eat in fast food establishments or to buy expensive products in shops.
Much easier cheaper and without harm to the body to prepare lunch or dinner at home. Moreover, unknown to cooked hamburger you can spend more money than on a full and healthy dinner at home.