Healthy lifestyle protects against dementia, but not all
The results, published in the journal Nature Medicine, partly confirm the findings of previous studies that habits, good for the heart might protect the brain.
In the new study involved more than 6,300 adults aged 55 years and older (average age 69 years). Participants were followed for the next 15 years.
Experts evaluated lifestyle factors and health of participants, such as: the habit of exercise, diet and alcohol consumption, Smoking, chronic diseases, degree of social integration etc.
People with healthy habits have a lower risk of dementia diagnosis over the next 15 years compared with those who Sogem neglect — an average of 20% lower. This figure was valid even taking into account comorbidities, and other potentially influencing parameters.
Somewhat a different picture emerged when the researchers took into account genetic factors of predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease, in particular the gene for apolipoprotein E (APOE).
Among people with low and middle level of the genetic risk — the majority of whom — HLS has also demonstrated their importance: researchers could observe the already known 20-percent difference in the levels of dementia.
Unfortunately, the high genetic risk with lifestyle to reverse failed: difference in the incidence of dementia in subjects with a high predisposition to neurodegeneration amounted to only 1.5% in favor of “Sotnikov”.
This is contrary to other studies where a healthy lifestyle was recognized as a universal factor that significantly reduces the risk of dementia. But I must admit that this work involved more participants, and therefore her results should be considered more accurate.