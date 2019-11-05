Healthy products which do not go away the extra pounds
They may be the reason that the weight does not go away
You try to follow a healthy lifestyle, and buy only healthy foods, but the weight somehow does not go away? What is the reason? You may choose those healthy foods or misjudge them. Nutritionist Anna Ponimaskin called healthy foods that will definitely add to your calories. List it has published on his page in Instagram.
1. Nuts and seeds
In a small handful of almonds or hazelnuts contains almost 200 calories and 14 grams. fat. Few people limited to a few nuts. Nuts contain a lot of vegetable fat, and if you do not adhere to the norm – 40 gr. a day, extra pounds can not be avoided. Safe doses for the figures are: 20 pieces of almonds 6-7 walnuts, 1-2 Brazil nuts a day, but on the condition that you will completely abandon oil.
2. Dried fruits
Dried fruits insidious fruit. And sugar in them, no less than in sweets (half a Cup of dried apricots (50g) – 25 gr. sugar and 150 calories). Those who follow the figure, you need to remember the number of dried apricots, figs, dates and other dried fruits should not exceed 30-40 grams per day.
3. Muesli or granola
Cereals work as a time bomb. Plate (100 g) muesli is 300-350 calories, and if in the muesli added chocolate, honey, nuts or oil, the caloric value of the dish flies away for four. To easily get into your favorite jeans, choose a cereal with no additives and limit portion to 20-40 grams.
4. Low-fat yogurt
Low-fat milk and milk products is not very pleasant to the taste, so manufacturers add a lot of other “bonuses” in low-fat product. Most often it is, of course, a huge amount of sugar and flavorings.
So if you really want to eat yogurt, buy the normal or prepare it yourself at home. But do not be fooled by these coveted “cheese fitness cereals”.