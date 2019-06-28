Healthy vegetables for diabetics

Simple, cheap and healthy vegetables topped the rating of products for diabetics.

Полезные овощи для диабетиков

Vegetables are good any time of year, but experts remind that the best time for their consumption – a season when they grow in “his” region. At this time, the vegetables are not only invaluable sources of minerals and vitamins but also can cure some diseases. For example, some forms of diabetes can be eliminated in just one summer without potent drugs, a cure for reducing sugar doctors recognized the beets and carrots.

Beets and carrots are low in sugar but rich in fiber and is lower glucose level. These vegetables improve digestion, eliminate constipation, kill the cholesterol that contributes greatly to weight loss. Raw or boiled they are perfectly satisfy hunger, and fresh juices from beets and carrots perfectly improve skin tone and rejuvenate the skin. The only one drawback is the fresh juice may cause a temporary laxative effect.

