Hearing test: James bond will play a black actress (photos)

Shooting the 25th film in the James bond overgrown with new and new rumors. The movie is not yet even a working title, and about him almost every day, write Western publications. Recent high-profile speculation — 007 will play a black actress!
Recently it was reported that the shooting appeared to be in jeopardy because of the injury, she received starring Daniel Craig. And before that, the painting changed the Director. Briton Danny Boyle refused to remove the film because he had serious disagreements with the producers. As a result, the scenario has changed hands to Cary Fukunaga, who became famous thanks to the TV series “True detective”.
A long time could not approve the cast. Craig, who played bond in the films “Casino Royale”, “quantum of solace”, “007: Coordinates “Skayfoll” and “007: Spectrum”, categorically refused from their further participation in the legendary project. He even said they’d rather slit my wrists than become bond. The actor was afraid that this role will ruin his career. Playing endless games of 007 will not work, and in other image viewers will simply cease to perceive it.
However, the main James bond producer Barbara Broccoli, seeing box office success of the series with Craig, tried to interest Daniel. In the end he agreed to do another movie. Then began the painful search for an actor to play the main villain. She went to the owner of the award “Oscar” Rami Malek, who played Freddie mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody”.
Even officially announced the list of actors who will star in the 25th James bond film did not stop the debate about who will become the new 007. This role was intended for Tom Hiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch. Proponents of political correctness was insisted that the bond has matured to become dark-skinned. And was intended for the role of 007, Idris Elba. But feminists insisted on the appearance of 007 in the skirt. It got to the point that Broccoli said bond will never become a woman!
And now, quite unexpectedly, the British media published the information that in the 25th James bond movie 007 will be black beauty. Even the name of the actress of Lashana Lynch (pictured in the header). 31-year-old British actress actually listed in the list of those who acted in the new film. It is known primarily for the film “Captain marvel”. However, official information heroine Lynch bond film, the name is Nomi.
“FACTS” have decided to check up hearing. And here’s what we found out. According to the scenario, the details of which are still kept secret, a real James bond in the performance of Craig resigns from the force. He goes on holiday. And the number 007 is assigned to Naomi. However, when the supervillain in the performance of the fry starts to build his plots, bond returns to the business.
Thus, Lynch got the role of agent 007 and his girls, which is also very honorable. However, in the film there will be other beauty — also a bond girl. And it is not clear who is in charge. It is possible that the role of Nomi is secondary. It is obvious that it is revealed only after the movie was released in early 2020.
