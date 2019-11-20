Hearings of impeachment: the employee of the NSC was asked on three occasions to be a Ukrainian Minister of defence (PHOTO)

An employee of the national security Council (NSC) White house Alexander Vindman born in Kiev, said Tuesday that the Secretary of the national security Council and defense of Ukraine Alexander danyluk until his resignation three times offered him to be a Ukrainian Minister of defence. Wingman was speaking at a hearing before the special Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives of the United States Congress under the impeachment of the President of the United States Republican Donald trump, reports TASS.

Officer of the NSS, whose family moved to the United States in 1979, when he was about four years, said that in may, attended the inauguration of Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev. Danilyuk then he was offered the post of Minister of defense.

“He made this offer three times”, – said the employee of the NSC. Answering the question, for some reason I approached him with it, windman said, “I don’t know. Each time I refused. Upon returning [to the US], I have notified his superiors and the relevant units of counterintelligence about this offer”, – said the employee of the NSC.

“I think it would be an honor [to become Minister of defense of Ukraine]. I’m an American, I was brought here [in the US] baby. I immediately rejected all of these proposals, concluded wingman. – It was pretty comical when I was asked to consider a proposal to become the Minister of defense [of Ukraine]. I didn’t leave the door open [for this proposal]”.

According to Wingman for his proposal was a great honor, but he did not consider it seriously. Windman added that told about this offer to his superiors.

“I am American, I came to this country as a baby and I instantly rejected these proposals,” – said the military.

Lawyer Republicans that specifies the online questions, tried to present the proposal as a conflict of interest, however, windman rejected his assumptions.

Wingman also said on Tuesday that during a meeting in may with President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky advised him not to interfere in US policy.

Answering the question why he felt it necessary to make such a request to Zelensky, windman said that by March this year it became clear to him that “there are state actors, non-governmental actors [in the US] who are engaged in the development of proposals for the investigation of the Ukrainian intervention of 2016”.

President Donald trump, meanwhile, believes impeachment proceedings launched against him by Democrats in the U.S. Congress, “shame” and a travesty of justice. He said this to journalists on Tuesday at a meeting of his Cabinet at the White house.

“What’s going on is a disgrace. It’s an embarrassment for our country”, – said the head of the US administration, commenting on the new public hearings, which began on Tuesday in the special Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives of the Congress under the leadership of the Democrats.

“Now there is a “kangaroo court” (English idiom meaning a travesty of justice), which controls a little Quirky Schiff. We have no lawyers, witnesses, nothing,” added trump. “Quirky Schiff,” he called to the Chairman of the special Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives Adam Schiff (Democrat from California).

In addition, trump said that he will give the citizens the opportunity to judge the validity of these charges, which are dealt with in the course of the impeachment. He also stressed that not personally acquainted with a number of witnesses, including the clerk of the Council of national security of the United States Alexander Vindman testifying in the investigation connected with procedure of impeachment.

The United States was rocked by a major scandal that erupted around the July telephone conversation with trump Zelensky. The contents of this conversation was ultimately a pretext to begin impeachment proceedings against the head of the American administration. How do you think the political opponents of the current American leader, trump tried to convince Zelensky to start an investigation of Ukraine son of former Vice-President of the USA Joseph Biden in exchange for the provision of financial and military assistance to Kiev.