Heart disease will tell the condition of the skin
November 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
It is known that the health of the internal organs depends on the state of human skin.
According to American scientists, such chronic non-communicable disease that affects the skin, like psoriasis, may indicate heart problems.
Researchers from the medical school of the universities of Pennsylvania analyzed data from 3.6 thousand volunteers (men and women) participated in the experiment. It was found that patients with psoriasis the risk of heart attack is higher by 53%, and the probability of death from acute heart failure or vascular disease by 57%.
By the way, are at risk not only elderly people but also patients under 40 years of age.