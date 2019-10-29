Heart stopped. The doctors ‘ efforts were in vain.But suddenly, in the silence sounded the cry of nurses
Resuscitation…
It hurts! It hurts… can’t breathe… the Young man staggered walked up to the benches in the square and sat down, trying to catch his breath and to relieve pain, which hot rod pervaded the whole body. But she held on, gnawing at every cell.
The man tried to take a deep breath, but the pain has dealt another blow and her body went limp… and He saw people crowding around, not hearing the Emergency siren sounds and the voices of the doctors, hurrying to help.
Light… Where is he? So soft and warm. Where am I? There is no pain. And the body is weightless. The man tried to turn back, but curled around the fog light. And then he saw a dog… a Big German shepherd came to him, softly treading the soft paws. And the man recognized him! It was a grey.
— Hello, Master.
— Grey? You? But…how did you find me? And why are you talking to me? I’m sleeping?
Here everyone can talk and understand each other. No, sir, you’re not dreaming. You die. I died a long time ago. There, on that road, where you threw me out of the car.
And the man remembered that diligently tried to forget all these years. It is terrible and black that choked at night. Betrayal!
— I see that I forgot… Remember how mad at me, old man? Like shaking with rage and shoved her in the car and drove out of town? Like left me on the road and left, not looking back? Remember… And it’s not my fault that older and began to irritate you.
The dog sighed and lay down.
Gray, I was sure that you will choose and you will find a new home!
— Don’t lie to yourself, Master! So you’re reassured himself, justifying what he did. And I… I’ve been running the car but not caught you and you lost track. Old nose and sore legs failed me. Then I walked to the former place and began to wait, when will you come back for me. I believe that you will come back for gray. I believed you loved, as to love only dogs!
And worried how you there without me! Nobody to bring you Slippers, Wake up in the morning licking tongue, be silent with you, when you are sad. But you came not. Every day I rushed along the road, fearing that you won’t see me! And then I got hit by a car… I didn’t die there on the side. You know what I like the most in the moment when the life went out of me?
To see you, to hear your voice and to die with my head in your lap. But my last sigh heard only cold puddle.
You know, because we’ve got a lot of: junked, frozen on the empty cottages, starved, killed for the fun of it… You people are often cruel. And you don’t want to think that all have to pay!
The man knelt down in front of the dog. Body again as another wave of pain. But it was the pain from the awareness of the deed of horror of his act. Prickly tears hurt his eyes and did not bring any relief.
Forgive me, dog! Sorry!!! Dogs can love and forgive! I’m sorry, I know I don’t deserve!
Old dog groaning he went to the man. Master, whom he loved always.
I forgive you my death. But you still have to die. Cry! Your eyes – your redemption. I will ask for you. Warm tongue brushed his cheek, a large paw covered the man’s hand.
— Goodbye…
In the intensive care unit, the doctors fought for the lives of young men. A massive heart attack. But all efforts were in vain. At 18:30 fix the time of death. Heart stopped. The end…
The silence of resuscitation broke the nurses shout: “Tear! On her cheek a tear! He’s crying!”
— Adrenaline in the heart.
Defibrillator!…
Zap!…
— More level!!!
The flat line on the monitor screen wavered and bulged out weak, but this life-affirming arc…
A month later, a young man stood on the threshold of the clinic. He’s alive, and even autumn rain could not spoil the happiness of a return. His recovery to the doctors was referred to as a miracle! Out of the gate of the hospital, the man slowly headed towards the house. He walked, lost in thought, when his feet popping out dirty and wet ball caught the puppy.
— Hey, kid! Whose child are you?
The whole look of the puppy said that he is nobody and desperately need help. The man picked up the baby from the ground, put it in his bosom and carefully trimmed the protruding ear.
— Let’s go home,… gray!
Old dog, surrounded by a light white fog, put his head between his paws, sighed wearily and closed his eyes. He saved a person!