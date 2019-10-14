Heartbreaking video: employee of the animal control killed the dog in front of her little mistress
In the city of Taraz in Kazakhstan, the employee of the municipal animal control shot and killed a dog right in front of his little mistress — eight-year-old Sunali of Rubibi. A dog named Barsik each day followed a girl to school, after school met her. As reported Tengrinews.kz in this day the Spaniel came out of the house for a few minutes before the hostess. When the girl was on the street, he saw at her pet shoot.
Video from the scene appeared online. It shows the cat slowly back to the house, and behind him is a confused girl. Sinali gently petting the dog, not knowing how to help her. Dog falls under her feet. A man appears with a gun, which at that time stood at a distance. He grabs the dog by the scruff and carries him to the car. The child is shocked and runs home for help.
The girl’s parents say she was crying and almost couldn’t speak. Understanding what had happened, they rushed to the car, where he saw a dead cat and many other dog corpses.
“Home daughter ran in hysterics. The husband went outside, and began to swear. He wanted to take the cat to the vet, but otlowski not given, said later. Bury is also not allowed, took him…” — said the mother of the child. Authorities said that otlowski acted according to the law.
The cat was smart, affectionate dog. The girl was crying almost daily. My parents didn’t have the heart to tell her that they saw the van. Had to lie that the dog is in the hospital and coming home soon. While they are looking for similar black Spaniel.
“Our employee saw next to the garbage cans at a kindergarten two black dogs and shot from an air rifle. It was the dart with the preparation of a medicament. At the moment of shot no people were around, and the dog ran away and fell near the house. The drug is not working for 5-10 minutes. At this time we saw the girl and learned her dog. And sobakolov killed her in special vehicles. For carrying an air rifle at the child he got a penalty,” — said the head of the veterinary Department in Taraz Anuar Kaltaev. He also said that it was made after a local resident received a statement in which he requested to catch on this street two dangerous stray dogs.
Meanwhile, animal rights activists argue that this is not an isolated case in the city.
The video shocked the Internet users. “This man is a criminal that deserves an article of animal cruelty”, “it is Obvious that this man is mentally ill… Especially settled on the kind of work that would satisfy his obsessive desire”, “I’m an adult, I find it hard even to watch, you can imagine how it’s a terrible shock for the child, not to mention the fact that in itself the act completely inhuman. Need to catch these people,” wrote in the comments.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter