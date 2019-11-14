Heartburn: why is there and what to do with it
Heartburn is a common problem caused by acid reflux, that is, a condition in which part of the content of the stomach returns to the esophagus. This creates a burning pain in the lower part of the chest.
Reasons
Periodic heartburn is rarely a serious cause for concern. Gastroesophageal reflux disease is observed in people of all ages and its cause is often associated with such lifestyle factors as obesity, Smoking and low physical activity.
However, the permanent recurrent acid reflux leads to gastroesophageal reflux disease, and can have serious health consequences.
What to do?
The main treatment for repeated heartburn caused by gastroesophageal reflux disease is the reduced production of stomach acid.
Best means:
- make a healthy diet with limited fat intake
- avoid eating if you want to lie down, sit up straight during meals
- avoid heavy lifting
- understand and avoid triggers: alcohol, caffeine, spicy foods, whole milk, carbonated beverages, acidic foods such as tomato, lemon or orange juice
- reduce excess weight if any
- avoid Smoking
- keep yourself fit with regular exercises
- eat often in small portions
If you frequently experiencing symptoms of acid reflux, you should consult a doctor who can refer you to a gastroenterologist.